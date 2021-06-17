Shots fired at Herrin Park in Illinois

Two people are in custody after shots were fired Tuesday at Herrin Park in Illinois. Multiple shots rang out just before 7:00 p.m. near baseball diamond #6. Tee-ball and little league games were happening just a few yards away. Witnesses say chaos and confusion then took over as parents and children ran through the park, away from the gunfire. No innocent bystanders are known to have been injured. Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini says it was an isolated incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Herrin Police or the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

