the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff and its clinics (West Plains, Farmington, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Paragould, Pocahontas) will not be canceling scheduled appointments for tomorrow’s holiday. Yes, many of our administrative offices will be closed in recognition of the Juneteenth federal holiday, but our Veterans with appointments will still be seen by their health care providers.

