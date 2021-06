The AP reports that Missouri state offices will be closed today to commemorate Juneteenth, which has been designated as a federal holiday. The Missouri Office of Administration announced the changes yesterday, after President Joe Biden signed a federal law recognizing Juneteenth. The new holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when freed slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned the Civil War was over and they were free.

