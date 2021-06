A Sikeston man was arrested Wednesday night on two warrants and other alleged violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said 27-year-old Gary Farrar was taken into custody just before midnight Wednesday on two felony Scott County warrants. He was cited for alleged false impersonation and failure to wear a seat belt. He was taken to Scott County jail and held without bond.

