Sikeston woman arrested for drugs Wednesday

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Sikeston woman Wednesday night for alleged drug violations. A Patrol report said 37-year-old Leigh Fisher was taken into custody in Scott County for two counts of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance for meth and Xanax, felony possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance for marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, no front license plate, and failure to wear a seat belt. She was taken to Sikeston Department of Public Safety and released.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!