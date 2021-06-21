Missouri House Subcommittee on Federal Stimulus Spending to Hold July Hearing

A Missouri House committee on federal stimulus money will hold a mid-July hearing in Jefferson City. House Subcommittee on Federal Stimulus Spending Chairman Doug Richey said the hearing will involve restricted money that will come to Missouri under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.

Missouri is expected to receive billions of dollars in funding from ARPA, but it’s unclear what the exact amount will be. Chairman Richey said there will be many opportunities for one-time capital improvement appropriations for state buildings, colleges and universities and for public safety.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!