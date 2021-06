Some Missouri trucking companies have been getting creative to try and recruit new drivers to the industry. Tom Crawford of the Missouri Trucking Association says the driver shortage has existed for years. He says certain segments within the industry have had an even tougher time finding drivers.

The starting pay for a truck driver is around 65-thousand annually with the potential for attractive increases.

