One man injured in Friday morning shooting
The Southeast Missourian reports that an adult male sustained a gunfire wound in the lower torso during a shooting near the Cape Meadows Apartments Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 a.m. after a 911 call. An officer on the scene administered medical care to the victim through the use of a tourniquet. A suspect description was gathered. Additional officers located a suspect leaving the area, and he was apprehended without injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency medical care. The investigation is ongoing.