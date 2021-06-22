Canceled Endangered Silver Advisory Alert: Desloge Police Department

The Desloge Police Department has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at in Bismarck, MO, at 10:00 am on 6/17/2021.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult was:

Robert A Myers, a white male, age 75, hgt 6’0, 150 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts, long white socks and tennis shoes.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): heart complications, undiagnosed dementia

Vehicle Information:

Tan older model Ford Ranger

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:

Robert Myers returned home and is safe.

