Parson gives MO Legislature deadline of high noon today to reach deal on healthcare tax proposal

Governor Parson has given state lawmakers a deadline of noon today to agree on a healthcare tax proposal that helps to fund Missouri’s Medicaid program. If not, the governor says he will freeze funding in Missouri’s next state operating budget, including for…

The Missouri Legislature failed to pass the routine tax proposal during the regular session because some conservative members want to ban Medicaid coverage of certain forms of birth control. Parson says he is pro-life but “narrow political interests cannot be allowed to hold hostage vital healthcare funding and the success of our economy.” The Missouri House passed an extension of the tax but the measure died in the Senate the finals days of the session.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!