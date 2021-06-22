Two brothers killed in boating accident on Ohio River near Illinois-Kentucky border

Two brothers were killed Saturday in an apparent boating accident on the Ohio River near the Illinois-Kentucky border. At about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, first responders were called to an area just north of the U.S. 51 River Bridge for a report of an overturned boat. About three hours later, a fisherman found the body of 60-year-old Raymond Sheffer of Sweetwater, Texas. Later in the day, the body of 63-year-old Wendall Sheffer of Metropolis, IL, was found by a towboat operator near the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. Neither man was wearing a life jack when they were found. Authorities say the brothers launched their 17-foot aluminum fishing boat Friday night from Joppa and had not been reported missing.

