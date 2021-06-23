Illinois man pleads to sexual assault

An Anna, Illinois, man pleaded guilty to a sexual abuse charge Monday. 22-year-old Rusty Shipley pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault, which is a non-probationable felony. The case stemmed from the sexual assault of a child under the age of 17 that began in 2020 and continued into this year. Authorities arrested Shipley in January, following an investigation by Anna police. Shipley remains in the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro, Illinois, until a sentencing hearing in September.

