A Marble Hill woman was killed in a crash Monday morning in Bollinger County. The crash occurred on County Road 500, 4 miles west of Marble Hill. 35-year-old Hilary Cronk was backing up when she fell from the vehicle and was hit. She was transported by EMS to St. Francis Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. This is the 30th fatality for Troop E this year.

