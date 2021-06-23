MO’s First Family serves as co-chairs of organization helping at-risk students graduate

Governor Parson and the first lady serve as co-chairs of an organization helping Missouri’s at-risk students graduate from high school and prepare for their future. First Lady Teresa Parson says Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) is even more important during and after the pandemic. She says the JAG teachers have done many things to help these students.

This fall, more than 100 JAG programs will be in about 70 Missouri schools. The first lady says she and the governor hope JAG will eventually make it into all of the state’s high schools.

