Cape Girardeau Central grad wins state scholarship

The 2021 valedictorian of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Emma McDougal, is the state winner of a combined $2,500 scholarship from Future Builders, the education foundation of the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA). The scholarship program is in memory of John T. Belcher, whom MSBA said was instrumental in developing innovative financial programs for Missouri school districts. McDougal previously won a $1,000 scholarship in MSBA Region 13, which encompasses seven Missouri counties, including Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

