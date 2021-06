A Dexter man was taken into custody yesterday morning for drugs in Stoddard County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that 29-year-old Bradley Jones was arrested on a Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office warrant for dangerous drugs. He is being held at the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

