A Sikeston man was arrested yesterday morning in Scott County on child pornography charges. 38-year-old Christopher Arivett was arrested for first degree promotion of child pornography, as well as possesion of child pornography and video. He was taken to the Scott County Jail on a 24 hour hold.

