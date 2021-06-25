New Cape City Hall supplies arrive; project back on track

Supplies have arrived at the New Cape Girardeau City Hall, bringing the project back on track. Roofing insulation arrived Wednesday at the site of the $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., enabling work crews to again be able to move toward substantial completion of the project, which had been targeted for Oct. 1. Work had been interrupted last month because of a breakdown in the supply chain for building materials. On June 1, City Hall project manager and director of the city’s development services department Anna Kangas told the Southeast Missourian the holdup in receiving roof insulation was key to the delay. Kangas said with the arrival of the needed supplies, the design-build contractor, Penzel Construction, should have an updated construction schedule available next week laying out a new timeline for the project’s finish. The insulation is necessary to complete the new addition connecting the former Common Pleas Courthouse and the old Carnegie Library building. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

