An outstanding felony probation/parole warrant led to a Cape Girardeau man’s arrest Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 29-year-old Dillon Dougan was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. on a sex-offense warrant. He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and held without bond.

