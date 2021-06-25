The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open. Service resumed Wednesday morning. The ferry had been shut down since around Noon on Sunday when accumulated sand along the shoreline blocked access to the Missouri Landing. Captain Jeremy Newsom says a contractor with a long-reach track hoe has successfully moved enough sand to allow the ferry to load and unload vehicles on the Missouri side. The contractor is continuing to clear sediment from around the landing to allow the ferry to avoid similar problems in coming weeks. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and operating on the regular summer schedule. Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating schedule and status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.

