The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Marion, IL man. 39-year-old Wesley Gentry was last in contact with his family on March 8. Gentry is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

