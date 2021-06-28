MO’s demand for covid vaccine continues to decline as cases surge

Missouri’s coronavirus cases continue to climb. On Thursday, the state reported more than 12-hundred new cases and Missouri reported another 890 cases on Friday. Some health leaders say the increase is due to the Delta variant spreading among unvaccinated people. State Epidemiologist, Dr. George Turabelidze (Ter-ba-LEED-zee), says United Kingdom data show the risk of hospitalization doubles for people who get the Delta variant, compared to the UK variant.

To prevent another post-holiday surge, health leaders are urging Missourians to get vaccinated before July 4th gatherings.

