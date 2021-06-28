Perryville man arrested on charges of child molestation, statutory rape
The Southeast Missourian reports that a Perryville man was arrested Friday morning by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on five sex crime charges. 50-year-old Joe Gasca’s charges include one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of someone younger than 14 years old. Gasca also faces three other charges with a collective 21 counts of statutory sodomy of various degrees. Of those counts, nine include aggravated sexual offense with a person younger than 14 years old. Another nine include deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 14 years old. His fifth and final charge involves three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. All of the crimes occurred between November 1997 and January 2014. A warrant for Gasca’s arrest was issued June 24th. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gasca at approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning. Gasca remains in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. No public record indicates Gasca had criminal history in Missouri prior to these charges.