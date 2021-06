Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush says the Food and Drug Administration should ban e-cigarette products by JUUL. Bush says e-cigarettes have hooked a generation of young people on nicotine.

The CDC reports that e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among U.S. youth since 2014. In Missouri, vaping products cannot be sold to anyone under the age of 18.

