MO’s rate of positive coronavirus cases has reached nearly 8%

Missouri’s rate of positive coronavirus cases has reached nearly eight-percent. The Delta variant of the virus is believed to be causing the state’s case count to climb, especially in northern and southwest Missouri. Randolph County Health Department Administrator Sharon Whisenand says 22-percent of the county’s residents have been vaccinated, well below the state average of 44-percent.

The variant is highly-contagious among unvaccinated people and can cause serious illness.

