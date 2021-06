A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Williamson County, IL. It happened just before noon Saturday on Paulton Road, just west of Toledo Road. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the 43-year-old female driver left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A two-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle while still in her car-seat. She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

