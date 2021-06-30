Key Missouri Lawmaker Says State Government’s IT Systems Need an Overhaul

A Missouri lawmaker who chairs the House subcommittee on federal stimulus spending wants a plan in place by January for a “serious overhaul” of the state’s aging IT system. State Representative Doug Richey will hold a July hearing in Jefferson City on the issue, and notes different state departments use different computer systems.

Chairman Richey says Missouri’s outdated IT system is impacting residents who need assistance from state agencies and departments.

