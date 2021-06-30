Parson signs bill allowing domestic violence victims to ask for lifetime protection order against their abuser

Governor Parson has signed into law a bill that would allow domestic violence victims to ask for a lifetime order of protection against their abuser. Representative Lane Roberts successfully attached the language to a Senate bill. He says if a judge grants the victims a lifetime order, they will not have to face their abuser each year in court.

Under the bill, sponsored by Senator Elaine Gannon, pets could also be added to an order of protection. It also expands the definition of stalking to include the use of third parties and electronic devices to stalk someone.

