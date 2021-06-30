Three sentenced to prison in Williamson County
Three people have been sentenced in Williamson County, IL, to prison. 42-year-old Noel Kennon was arrested by Johnston City police officers after he attempted to abduct a woman at a park in August 2020. He pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful restraint. He was sentenced to five years in the IDOC, followed by a year of mandatory supervised release. 35-year-old Jonthan Fox pleaded guilty Friday to burglary and was sentenced to six years in the IDOC. He was arrested by Marion police after he was found to be a match for a fingerprint from a garage break-in in Marion, where several collectibles were stolen in September 2020. He will serve two years of mandatory supervised release after his time in prison. 22-year-old Dakota Holmes pleaded guilty last Wednesday to unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon. He was sentenced to three years in the IDOC. He was arrested by Herrin police in February following a response to a report of gunshots being fired in the South 12th Street area of town, and finding Holmes in possession of a firearm. Homes will serve one year of mandatory supervised release. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.