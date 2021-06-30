Top Administrators Charged With Official Misconduct at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center

Three Choate Mental Health Center administrators have been charged with official misconduct. Bryant Davis, Teresa Smith, and Gary Goins are all administrators at the center in Anna, IL. They have been charged with one count of official misconduct. Smith was also charged with one count of obstruction of justice. All are accused of violating DHS Investigative Protocol. It is alleged that these violations started a chain of events that impeded an active investigation by Illinois State Police-Division of Internal Investigation of a staff member abusing a resident at the facility. Felony charges are currently pending against that staff as well. Smith is also accused of making false statements to State Police regarding her access and review of investigative files at Choate. Davis, Smith and Goins are scheduled for first appearance in Union County on July 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

