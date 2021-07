Earlier this month, the ground was getting dry in Missouri, but not now throughout most of the state. State Climatologist Pat Guinan says many areas have become soggy.

Guinan says a corridor extending from northwest Missouri to the central part of the state has received 10 to 15 inches of rain over the past two weeks. He says parts of southeast Missouri could stand to get more rain, especially in Oregon, Wayne and Perry counties.

