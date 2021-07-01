Williamson County authorities looking for suspect in vehicle theft

Authorities in Williamson County, IL are looking for a man that stole a vehicle early Sunday morning. Sheriff Bennie Vick says the vehicle was stolen just after 5:00 a.m. from the West Boat Ramp of Crab Orchard Lake, off of Spillway Road. The suspect later used a credit card from the stolen vehicle at the Casey’s General Store in Royalton. If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541. Information that leads to an arrest could get you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!