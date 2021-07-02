Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms charges after pleading guilty. 41-year-old Gene Wren was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by law enforcement officers in the City of Cape Girardeau last November. Officers discovered various items inside the vehicle, including approximately sixty grams of meth, a semi-automatic rifle loaded with thirty rounds of ammunition, and a loaded semi-automatic pistol. During his guilty plea hearing, Wren admitted that he possessed the meth with the intent to distribute it. Wren also admitted that the firearms belonged to him. Wren was prohibited from possessing firearms at the time because of numerous prior felony convictions dating back to 1997, including convictions for robbery and drug-trafficking crimes.

