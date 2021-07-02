East Prairie man facing multiple felony charges pleads not guilty

An East Prairie man facing felony domestic, drug and weapons charges waived his formal arraignment and entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday during an appearance in Mississippi County Court in Charleston. 52-year-old Van Owens was booked into the Mississippi County Detention Center on the second-degree domestic assault, kidnapping/facilitating a felony, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. Owens also had an outstanding warrant from East Prairie Police Department for driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, as well as a New Madrid County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 14 at the courthouse in Charleston. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

