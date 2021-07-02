Friday, July 2nd 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Vero Beach, FL — A Florida Man is behind bars for trying to prey his way through college. 18-year-old Rafael Woloski was arrested on felony charges after trying to burglarize homes in the Vero Beach neighborhood where he lives with his parents. Woloski, carrying a small knife, was apprehended by cops shortly after a caller dialed 9-1-1 to report that a male had entered her home through a broken window.

Woloski was collared after police spotted him walking a few blocks from the victim’s residence. During questioning, Woloski reportedly “admitted to committing three burglaries” in the neighborhood, including a break-in at a residence across the street from his family’s home.

Woloski told police that he “decided to burglarize homes to get money for college,” according to an arrest affidavit. He also claimed that “the devil kept tempting him to steal.” Charged with a trio of armed burglary counts, Woloski is locked up in the Indian River County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on August 13th.

