Missouri asks feds to help respond to state’s surge in coronavirus cases

A New York Times analysis ranks Missouri 44th in the nation in its rate of adults vaccinated against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the state’s virus count continues to climb, including nearly 1,300 new cases reported Thursday. During a statewide tour this week, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt encouraged residents to get immunized.

Missouri has asked the federal government to send response teams to help with the surge in cases. What the teams would help with and when they could get here is unclear.

