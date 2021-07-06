Missouri Joint Committee on Agriculture to Hear Testimony on Economic Impact of Missouri Agriculture
Leaders from Missouri’s major commodity groups will testify before the Joint Committee on Agriculture this afternoon in Jefferson City. Committee Chairman Representative Mike Haffner says the committee will be taking a “30-thousand foot view” of the economic impact of Missouri agriculture, and on the issue of environmental stewardship
Chairman Haffner says the Missouri Hemp Association will testify as well. He says the committee will focus on traditional agricultural issues during today’s hearing, specifically about policy. Additional hearings will take place this summer.