NB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Pavement Repairs

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from mile marker 105, near Fruitland, Missouri to mile marker 108. Weather permitting, work will be underway Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Brian Holt at (573) 243-0899, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!