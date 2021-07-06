One dead, another injured after wreck in Stoddard County
One person has died and another was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Stoddard County last week. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the wreck occurred shortly after 9 am Thursday when a motorcycle, driven by 33-year-old Jerrod Plaskie, of Sikeston, crossed the center of Highway N and hit a vehicle. Plaskie was pronounced dead at the scene by Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham. A passenger in the vehicle that was hit suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital. This is the 33rd fatality for Troop E this year.