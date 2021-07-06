Tick season is upon us in Missouri

Between 20 and 50 percent of all deer ticks carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says Missourians should all take precautions to fight the bite.

Missourians are encouraged to use repellent on skin and clothing, wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and checking yourself for ticks after being outdoors. Left untreated, Lyme disease can have serious consequences, but caught early and with antibiotics, she says most people usually recover rapidly and completely.

