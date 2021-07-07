Crash in Illinois along Westbound Lanes of I-24 at Paducah-Metropolis is Cleared at 4:50 a.m., CDT

Latest Update:

Massac County 911 reports the crash in Illinois that prompted closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky has been cleared.

McCracken County Emergency Management detoured Interstate 24 westbound traffic off at the KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 Interchange at the request of Massac County 911 for about an hour.

Massac County 911 now reports one lane is open in the work zone in Illinois.

Original Report:

McCracken County Emergency Management reports Interstate 24 westbound is blocked at the KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 Interchange at the request of Massac County 911 due to a crash in Illinois.

All westbound I-24 traffic is being pushed off at Exit 3 due to the Illinois Crash.

Estimated duration is approximately 3 hours or to about 8 a.m., CDT.

Passenger vehicles may self-detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge. As a reminder, SEMI trucks and vehicles more than 8 ft. wide or 9 ft-6 inches tall are prohibited on the Brookport Bridge. Paducah Police have dispatched a unit to monitor and assist with heavy traffic at the Brookport Bridge crossing.

Commercial rucks are advised self-detour via U.S. 60 West to the U.S. 51, U.S. 60, U.S. 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to pick up Interstate 57 northbound.

