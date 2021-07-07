Governor Parson Makes Two Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions, Fills Four County Office Vacancies

Last week, Governor Mike Parson made two appointments to various boards and commissions and filled four county office vacancies. Among those, Allen Brooks, of Poplar Bluff, was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. Brooks is currently the Fleet Operations Manager for McLane Livestock Transport, Inc., and he has been with the company since 1997. Previously, he served as a Traffic Engineer II for the City of Montgomery, Alabama. Brooks is a member of the National Association of Small Trucking Companies and previously served as Chairman of the Three Rivers Endowment Trust for 3 years. Brooks earned a Bachelor of Arts in urban studies and political science from Auburn University at Montgomery.

Kimberly Hatfield, of Knox City, was appointed as the Knox County Circuit Clerk.

Hatfield has served as Deputy Circuit Clerk for the Knox County Circuit Court since 2015. Prior to joining the Knox County Circuit Court, she was a Fiscal Service Representative Manager for Hawkins Insurance Group. She has received a certificate in Office Management from Vatterott College and serves as a Regional Officer for Region 2 of the Missouri Professional Association of Court Clerks. Hatfield is also a member of the Missouri Farm Bureau and Knox County Senior Haven.

Rachel Lightfoot, of Bolivar, was appointed as the Polk County Clerk.

Lightfoot has been a Commercial Loan Assistant, Assistant Vice President, and Level III Universal Banker for 11 years with Bank of Missouri. Lightfoot has received training in consumer lending and banking systems from the Center for Financial Training and a certificate of Surgical Technologies from Ozark Technical Community College. Lightfoot’s appointment will be effective July 16, 2021.

Dr. Donald Eric Park, of Washington, was appointed to the Public School Retirement System of Missouri, Board of Trustees.

Park is co-founder of the LPL Financial office in Washington, Missouri. He also co-founded The Steamboat Financial Group. Park was a Vice President of Investments for Hilliard Lyons and an Investment Broker for AG Edwards & Sons. He taught economics for East Central College in Union, Missouri, and served in the United States Army before being honorably discharged. He served as president of the Washington Rotary Club and was a Rotary District Governor. Park was a member of the Missouri Credit Union Commission from 2005-2011. He is licensed in Life Insurance, Variable Life and Variable Annuity, and has FINRA Series 6, 7, and 8. He is also a Certified Financial Planner®, a Certified Fund Specialist, and an Accredited Investment Fiduciary. Park received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lindenwood University, a Master of Science in personal financial planning and a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He also holds a Master of Science in financial services from The American College.

LaJeana Peterson, of Paris, was appointed as the Monroe County Clerk.

Peterson serves as the Office Manager and a Accounts Receivable Specialist for Monroe Manor Nursing Home in Paris. Previously, she worked as a Government General Clerk II for Serco. Peterson is a licensed cosmetologist and certified Notary Public in the state of Missouri.

Diane Tague, of Gorin, was appointed as the Scotland County Collector of Revenue.

Tague is currently a Deputy Collector with the Scotland County Courthouse. She has over 21 years of accounting experience, having previously served as an Ancillary Service Assistant and Insurance Biller with Scotland County Hospital. Tague is a member of the Scotland County High School Band Fundraising Committee and is a volunteer with the Scotland County Association of Music Parents. She has previously served 10 years as chair of the Scotland County Relay for Life and 17 years on the Gorin R-III School District, including time as board president.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!