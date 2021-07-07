Governor Parson Signs Four Bills Into Law

Yesterday, Governor Mike Parson signed four bills into law.

SB 5 – Relating to Taxation:

Extends the sunset for the Advanced Industrial Manufacturing (AIM) zones program from August 28, 2023 to August 28, 2030.

SB 44 – Relating to Public Utilities:

Prohibits local governments from banning certain types and sources of energy, modifies provisions relating to service territories of retail electric service providers, increases the competitive bidding process threshold from 10 to 20 percent of external expenditures for certain water corporations, and provides an infrastructure replacement mechanism for certain water and sewer projects.

SB 258 – Relating to Military Affairs:

Creates the Missouri Medal of Honor Recipients Fund to receive donations to repair and replace memorial signs for Medal of Honor recipients, designates the Missouri National Guard armory in Joplin as the Sergeant Robert Wayne Crow Jr. Memorial Armory, designates four additional segments of Missouri highway as part of the Purple Heart Trail, and establishes numerous memorial highways and bridges across the state.

HB 734 – Relating to Public Utilities:

Clarifies how wind farms will be assessed for property tax purposes, allows certain gas utility corporations to recover particular costs when they invest in renewable natural gas programs, and creates a new financing mechanism for electric corporations to retire or abandon certain electric generation facilities and recover certain qualified extraordinary costs.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!