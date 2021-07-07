Poplar Bluff man convicted on firearms charge

Sentencing has been set for next month after an area man was convicted of a firearm charge. Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor reports that 51-year-old Paul Bilskey, of Poplar Bluff, was found guilty last week of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bilskey was stopped by a Butler County Deputy in November of 2018 in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation. Bilskey was taken into custody at that time on a warrant. He was a convicted felon and the deputy testified that a revolver was found between the driver seat and the center console of the vehicle. Sentencing has been scheduled for August 24th.

