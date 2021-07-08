Charleston man returning to prison for drug possession

A Charleston man is returning to prison after probation officers found drugs and a firearm in his apartment. 43-year-old Ervin Boyce was sentenced to 15 years in prison for narcotics and firearms charges. Boyce had been released from federal prison in May 2020 after serving sentences for distributing cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm. Just several months into his term of supervised release, the United States Probation Office conducted a search of Boyce’s apartment and discovered over one pound of meth and a loaded pistol. During a guilty plea hearing, Boyce admitted that he possessed these items and that he intended to distribute the meth. After serving his new 15 year sentence, Boyce will once again be placed on supervised release for a period of three years.

