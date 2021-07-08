Governor Parson Signs Bill Making Cocktails To-Go Permanent

Yesterday, Governor Mike Parson signed SB 126, a bill making cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries permanent – increasing consumer convenience and supporting local hospitality businesses devastated by COVID-19. SB 126 requires cocktails to-go to be in a sealed, tamper proof container and accompanied by a food purchase. The current temporary measure is in effect until August 31 and the new law becomes effective on August 28, meaning there will be no lapse for those selling cocktails to-go.

“Missouri’s restaurants, bars and distilleries can now serve cocktails to-go on a permanent basis, providing much-needed stability for these businesses that were devastated by COVID-19,” said Kristi Brown, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Director of State Government Relations. “The path to economic recovery for the hospitality industry will last for years, and consumers have grown accustomed to the increased convenience of cocktails to-go. Making cocktails to-go permanent is a win for Missouri businesses and consumers. We applaud the legislature and Governor Parson for supporting this effort.”

Background:

More than 35 states began allowing restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to-go as a COVID economic relief measure. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Montana, Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Kansas, Arizona, Nebraska, Oregon, Missouri and the District of Columbia have all made COVID-era cocktails to-go measures permanent.

The distilled spirits industry is committed to responsibility and encourages moderation for adults who choose to drink alcohol. Cocktails to-go are intended for home consumption. Laws governing alcohol consumption must always be observed.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!