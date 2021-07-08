IRS Cape Girardeau Taxpayer Assistance Center moving

The Internal Revenue Service announced the Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Cape Girardeau is moving to the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Office Building at 555 Independence Street, in Cape Girardeau. It will be open for business on Monday, July 12, 2021. All IRS TACs operate by appointment. To schedule an appointment at the Cape Girardeau TAC, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., call 844-545-5640. The new TAC location is 2 miles from its former address, 137 S. Broadway Street. Free parking and public transportation are available at the new location. The fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get forms and publications is through IRS.gov. Go to www.irs.gov for more information. IRS.gov offers many online options for tax help that can save time and effort.

Services include:

For additional information on available services, see IRS Publication 5136, the IRS Services Guide. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 800-829-3676 to order tax forms by mail.

