Marion man arrested for Carbondale shooting

A Marion, IL, man has been arrested in connection to a shooting Monday in Carbondale. 27-year-old Shai Schauf faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and criminal damage to property. Carbondale Police say at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, shots were fired from a vehicle in the 300 block of South Birchlane Drive. One person was hit and they were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Some parked vehicles in the area were also damaged. Police say Schauf and the victim knew each other. Schauf was arrested by Marion Police late Monday night and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

