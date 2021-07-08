Missouri bill signed into law improves access to HIV post-exposure drugs

Governor Parson has signed a bill into law allowing Missouri pharmacists to dispense HIV post-exposure drugs without a prescription. If a person is exposed to HIV, taking these drugs within 72 hours can kill the virus. Representative Phil Christofanelli successfully attached the language to another bill. He says the medication is a critical tool to help eradicate HIV.

With Parson’s signature, Missouri becomes the third state in the nation, after California and Colorado, to allow the medications to be dispensed without a prescription.

