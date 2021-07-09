ISP arrest Brookport, IL man for aggravated battery of a child

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials have arrested a Brookport, IL, man for Aggravated Battery of a Child. On July 5, 2021, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 was requested by the Massac County Sheriff’s Department to lead the investigation into serious injuries received by a four-year-old child at a residence in Brookport, IL. The child had subsequently been flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. After a thorough investigation, 27-year-old Deandre Wright, the child’s father, was taken into custody on the evening of July 7, 2021 and charged with Aggravated Battery of a Child. Wright is currently being held at the Massac County Jail pending a bond hearing. The ISP DCI – Zone 7 investigation remains open and ongoing and is being assisted by ISP Crime Scene Services and the Massac County Sheriff’s Department. No further information is available at this time.

